Rain and a roller coaster

Rain enters and exits before sunrise Tuesday (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a little bit of rain as we roll through the early morning hours on Tuesday. Then a pretty strong warm-up envelops the Midwest with daytime high temperatures that will range near 60 degrees both Thursday and Friday both days with some decent sunshine. It will be a bit gusty on Thursday with wind gusting up to 30 miles an hour but out of the south and out of the southwest that will warm-up for the region.

Look at that! Like a hump on a camel. (Brian Inman)

We are watching our next storm system that will develop across the Midwest Friday night and into Saturday, and Saturday into Sunday. It looks like rain will develop through the area Friday night into Saturday. Then there is the potential on Sunday for some snow to develop in the Midwest right now if I were to pin a total on it, I would say one inch. But it is a long way off and it is an evolving storm system that has not even begun to form. So, this is just a theoretical snow, and it is so far off in the world of weather.

