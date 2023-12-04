Toll increase planned for Fort Madison Bridge

FORT MADISON, Iowa (WGEM) - BNSF Railway officials announced Monday they were planning two separate toll increases for the Fort Madison bridge in the upcoming years.

Officials stated the toll for cars would increase to $3 on Jan. 1, 2024, and to $4 on Jan. 1, 2025.

According to BNSF officials, tolls collected are used exclusively for the maintenance and operation of the auto portion of the bridge.

Officials stated the reason for the increase is that current maintenance and operating costs far exceed the tolls currently being collected.

Officials stated tolls for other types of vehicles would increase as well. A chart listing the increases can be found below.

According to officials, the last toll increase was in 2012.

Fort Madison Bridge toll increase chart 2024. (BNSF)

