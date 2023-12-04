Weak, quick moving system arrives tonight

Skies will become partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A nearby low pressure system brought us some light overnight scattered showers/flurries. That precipitation will be done by the morning commute. Morning clouds will gradually break apart and head further south/southeast. This should lead to at least some sunshine. However, later in the morning/afternoon, clouds will start to return leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the north/northeast at about 5 - 10 mph. Daytime highs will be fairly seasonably for this time of year, in the low 40s with feels like temperatures in the 30s. A weak, quick hitting system will arrive tonight bringing us another chance of some light rain. The rain should be spotty and light. Right now, it looks like these spotty showers will arrive after 8 PM/9 PM and be done by 12 AM/ 1 AM. Through the rest of the night, we will have gradually decreasing clouds. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Tomorrow morning will start off with temperatures in the low 30s with some sunshine. However, skies will gradually turn mostly cloudy as another batch of clouds arrive. Winds will shift and flow from the northwest. It will turn breezy with sustained winds of 5 - 15 mph and gusts of 20 - 25 mph. Daytime highs will again be in the low 40s with wind chill values in the 30s. Tomorrow night’s lows will be colder, falling into the 20s. It will be the coldest night out of the next 6 days.

Confidence is high though that above normal temperatures will arrive later in the week.

