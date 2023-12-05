Bucket Blitz supports those who use the Emergency shelter, and services

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the weather gets colder, people will stay inside to stay warm. However, not everyone has a warm place to go. During Bucket Blitz, the money raised helps support the shelter and the services it provides clients.

Shelter Manager Sarah Mayfield said their shelter can hold up to 20 people at one time, and she says space fills up fast. A variety of people use the shelter, including people who have been evicted, dealing with family problems, leaving unsafe housing situations, and other who need temporary shelter.

She said after they help those get shelter, food, and a warm place to sleep, they work to connect them with resources.

“Sometimes it’s just problem solving with them. They just need somebody to sit down with them and work through everything. So we do try to refer to any applicable services in the area, including our own through family services and support them in any way that we can in taking the steps to get those connections made,” Mayfield said.

She said aside from needing shelter, other common needs they see from clients are help with employment and securing clothes and hygienic items. That can include vouchers for their Salvation Army Store to get them clothes. She said they also work with other area resources to assist their clients, such as rent and utility assistance. Their Pathways to Hope Program also helps families as well and connects them to resources they need to help support their family.

The shelter helps many clients, though Mayfield says their waitlist is growing, as it has a dozen people on it. They try to get through it quickly so they can get people the help they need.

Quincy Resident Shawn Holley said he reached out to the shelter when he and his wife were going through a rough patch and he was able to get a room there. He said the services they have really helped him find what he needed.

“I was able to qualify for what they call their rapid rehousing program. And so for me and my instance that’s not just gonna help me get into the apartment, that’s helping me by, they are able to pay my rent ahead for me for a small period of time,” Holley said.

He said he managed to get connected with an apartment and his Link card for food in just two weeks. He said it really helps to have a service like this locally.

Mayfield said they work to connect people with what they need quickly. That way they can quickly get other people into the shelter so they can have a place to rest and stay warm.

They also have hotel-motel services to provide people with shelter if they need it as well.

If you want to give in person for the Bucket Blitz, volunteers will be at the entrance to the Quincy Town Center at 33rd and Broadway from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

You can give by cash, check or credit card.

You can also donate through PayPal, GooglePay, Venmo and ApplePay.

You can also donate through text, just text DONATEQUINCY TO 24365.

There will also be a one day blitz in Hannibal on Friday at the Walmart at 3650 Stardust Drive.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.