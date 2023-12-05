Cooler and breezy today

QUINCY (WGEM) - A low pressure system and associated cold front brought us some light overnight rain showers. Those showers have cleared the Tri-States so umbrellas will not be needed today. However, with morning temperatures in the 30s, some of the water droplets on cars have frozen. After the rain cleared, much of the clouds cleared too. Therefore, we will start off the day with some sun. However, through the morning and afternoon clouds will return from the north/northwest leading to mostly cloudy skies. With the passage of the cold front, winds will switch to the northwest and it will get breezy. Gusts of 20 - 30 mph will be possible. The mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds will suppress temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The breezy conditions will make it feel a little colder than that though. By tonight, high pressure will build in over the region. This will gradually clear the clouds out, with colder nighttime temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

We will start off tomorrow morning colder, in the 20s. We will have sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will start off out of the west but will swing around to the south. This will allow for slightly warmer temperatures, in the mid 40s.

Confidence remains very high that well above normal temperatures will arrive for Thursday and Friday.

The next chance for precipitation will begin late Friday and continue into Saturday night as a strong storm system affects the region.

