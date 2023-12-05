Hospital report: December 5, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Melvin “Mel” L. Reed, age 81, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 1 in his home.

Mary E. Hull, age 99, of Quincy, died on Dec. 2 at Good Samaritan Home.

Joann Harvey, age 87, of Fowler, IL, died on Dec. 3 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living.

Eric Lee Whipps, age 59, of Ursa, IL, died on Nov. 30 in his home.

Betty Dwyer, age 80, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 4 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway K crash
One dead after Knox County crash
Former QND Head Volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle.
Kvitle steps down as QND head volleyball coach
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Hannibal Police Chief, Jacob Nacke said it’s important that they have reliable vehicles to...
Hannibal Police Department purchases new patrol cars
Fort Madison toll bridge.
Toll increase planned for Fort Madison Bridge

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 5, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: December 4, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 4, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 3, 2023