Hospital report: December 5, 2023
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Deaths:
Melvin “Mel” L. Reed, age 81, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 1 in his home.
Mary E. Hull, age 99, of Quincy, died on Dec. 2 at Good Samaritan Home.
Joann Harvey, age 87, of Fowler, IL, died on Dec. 3 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living.
Eric Lee Whipps, age 59, of Ursa, IL, died on Nov. 30 in his home.
Betty Dwyer, age 80, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 4 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Births:
There are no births to report today.
