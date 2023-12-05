Hospital report: December 5, 2023

Deaths:

Melvin “Mel” L. Reed, age 81, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 1 in his home.

Mary E. Hull, age 99, of Quincy, died on Dec. 2 at Good Samaritan Home.

Joann Harvey, age 87, of Fowler, IL, died on Dec. 3 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living.

Eric Lee Whipps, age 59, of Ursa, IL, died on Nov. 30 in his home.

Betty Dwyer, age 80, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 4 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

