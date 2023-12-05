How to keep pets safe in the winter

Dogs in the snow
Dogs in the snow(tOrange / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Experts say it’s best to prepare now to help those furry friends of yours get ready for winter.

They said making sure water bowls are full and unfrozen is among the most important tasks for pet owners.

Keeping outdoor animals warm is also important, be sure to put out some straw for them. Better yet, investing in a heated dog kennel might be a good move.

“So I always think it’s important for pet owners, like if your uncomfortable outside because it’s too cold, your pet probably is as well,” said Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic Dr. Melissa Gundel. “So, just try to give them enough time to go outside and go to the bathroom but come right back inside as soon as possible and then making sure if there is any ice or snow within the environment on the pathway outside, that that’s removed.”

If you are concerned about your pet’s health in the weather, make sure to talk to your veterinarian.

