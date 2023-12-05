Keokuk high schoolers serve over 400 during annual Christmas dinner

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The holidays are generally a time of great joy and cheer, and on Tuesday afternoon, around 50 Keokuk High School students helped spread that cheer to more than 400 senior citizens during the school’s annual senior citizen Christmas Dinner at First Christian Church.

This year marks the 36th year for the dinner, and each year funds are raised by students to help make it happen.

Everything from the setup, the entertainment and the serving is done completely by students, except for the cooking. Students from the National Honor Society and Keokuk High School Student Council arrived at the church around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to begin their preparations.

Senior Erich Profeta has been a part of the dinner every year he’s been in high school.

”It really doesn’t take too much to come here and put together a bunch of meals and just find a place for them to eat, give them some food and serve them,” Profeta said.

Each senior citizen received a turkey dinner at the hands of students like Profeta.

For one in particular, the annual dinner hits home. After working for the Keokuk School District for 30 years as a cook, and working the dinner for that long, Denise Estrada got to enjoy it from the other side.

She said it helps make her holiday special.

“I see people that don’t normally get out, and so this Christmas season it can get depressing for some people, so when they can get out and see each other and interact, it just brings a lot of joy,” Estrada said.

The dinner was first started in 1986 by, then-high school principal, Dr. Tom Wemette as thank-you for the public’s support of KHS over the years. The district also provided transportation to and from the church.

Student Council Advisor Rex Muston said Wemette’s idea of honoring the community still holds true.

“Anytime where you have an opportunity where people can get a little bit out of their comfort zone and show altruistic love for one another, it’s a life lesson, and they’re going to remember it for a long time,” Muston said.

