Rain this weekend but will it snow?

It looks like a wet weekend (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Is it possible to say we have a lot going on without there being a lot going on in the weather world? It will be quiet as far as any precipitation is concerned for the next 48 hours or better, but even though it seems quiet we do see a significant shift in the weather pattern. The wind will be a bit on the gusty side on Wednesday night through Thursday and into Friday. The wind will be out of the south gusting to 30 miles per hour, and that will usher in some warmer temperatures. Thursday should be a day with almost full sunshine and a high that will top out in your 60°. Will follow up on Friday with a day that’s partly sunny and still near 60. Then we see another swing in temperatures as a fairly strong low-pressure center tracks up out of the southwest bringing with it the potential for showers and even a couple of thunderstorms on Friday night into Saturday. Then on Saturday night into Sunday, we may see some of that rain flip over to a little bit of a wintry mix. We are not expecting any accumulation in the Tri-States at this time. Accumulating snow should develop just northwest of our area.

