Third ward alderman position soon to be vacant

(Rajah Maples)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -There will soon be a vacant spot on Quincy’s city council following the resignation of Third Ward Alderwoman Brianna Rivera.

Rivera served just shy of one year on the council and last week made the announcement she would be stepping down from her seat in city hall.

Rivera was selected in January by Mayor Mike Troup to replace republican Parker Freiburg.

The mayor’s office is requesting citizens who live in Ward Three who may be interested in serving, to send their information in.

Because the last alderman voted into that position, Freiburg, was a republican, a republican candidate will need to take Rivera’s place.

Potential applicants will be reviewed by the Adams County republican chairman, the precinct committee and by the mayor, who will then present the chosen candidate to city council.

For the potential alderman to be appointed, it will require a majority vote from the existing aldermen.

Mayor Mike Troup said now is a great time to represent the third ward.

“Ward three is, you know actually has a very nice mix of not only businesses but also residential and both are growing. So, I think it’s a really exciting time to not only be on the council but specifically with ward three.” Mayor Troup said.

Rivera’s last day will be Dec. 26. The city will have 90 days to fill the vacant seat. However, Mayor Troup hopes to have the seat filled much sooner.

