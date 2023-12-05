Trek to QND girls basketball milestone began with an overheard office conversation

QUINCY (WGEM) - The school day in the fall of 1975 started just like any other for Jim Citro.

Citro, who was in his first year as a teacher in the newly consolidated Quincy Notre Dame High School, stopped by the main office to check his mailbox.

That’s where the third-year educator -- he spent his first two years as a sixth-grade teacher at St. Peter’s grade school -- overheard a conversation between the school’s co-principal Father Philip Scherer and the school secretary.

“I don’t think we are going to be able to start the girls basketball program because I can’t find anyone willing to coach the team,” a concerned Father Scherer told the secretary.

“I’ll coach the team,” Citro intervened, volunteering his services.

“Do you know anything about coaching basketball?” Father Scherer asked the 24-year-old Citro.

“I just smiled at Father and said, ‘well, I guess I’m the most qualified candidate you have right now.’ And that’s how I became the first girls basketball coach at QND.”

Fast forward nearly 49 years and on Nov. 25 the Raiders beat Highland 37-31 for the program’s 1,000th victory, making QND one of seven programs in Illinois to top that milestone.

Along the way, the Raiders captured six state championships (1982-83, 1983-84, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2021-22) and 12 state trophies overall.

The Raiders have amassed 11 30-victory seasons and 27 20-victory seasons and have won 30 regional tournament titles in 47 years (there was no girls tournament the first year in 1975-76 and COVID canceled the 2019-20 postseason).

During the 1974-75 school year, the then all-girls Notre Dame High School located at Eighth and Broadway fielded a team for the first time also finishing 10-1 and winning the Payson Tournament.

At the end of the school year, Quincy Catholic Boys and Notre Dame merged into Quincy Notre Dame at 10th and Jackson. The 1975-76 season was the first year the Illinois High School Association counted records for QND.

Since the 1,000th victory, the Raiders (7-0) have added three more victories to stand at 1,003-348 for a 75 percent winning percentage heading into tonight’s game at Pleasant Plains. The team has had just seven sub-.500 seasons.

A winning culture for the program was quickly established by Citro, and most importantly, the girls on the team.

“I came into this with no expectations,” Citro said, who started four freshmen and a sophomore. “But I quickly realized how athletic these girls were. I was shocked by their athleticism and their intensity.

“These girls were serious. A lot of them played for the Quincy Jets (a high-profile softball team with national success coached by Harry Phillips) so they were ready to go.”

Citro led the Raiders to a 10-1 record that first year with the only loss coming to a loaded Quincy High team.

(Despite jogging the memories of numerous former players and a search of Quincy Herald-Whig archives as well as QND files, I couldn’t determine the date, the opponent, or the score of the first game. If you have proof, email info to jktpotts2@gmail.com)

Citro said the team worked so hard that he felt a personal obligation to improve himself as a coach.

“I really felt I needed to get better as a coach because I owed that to the girls,” said Citro, who coached the Raiders to a 19-6 record for two years before becoming the boys’ freshmen coach.

Citro is one of 13 coaches the program has had with current coach Eric Orne serving three tenures and Terri Ward two. Orne and Ward are also the two winningest coaches with Orne at 528 victories and Ward with 162 victories.

Besides girls basketball, Citro coached the QND girls golf team to an eighth-place finish in the single-class state tournament -- which was won by QHS -- in 1977 and led the Raiders boys golf team to a second-place finish in 1978.

Citro, who had spent the past 39 years in finance and is currently vice president/investments

and branch manager at Stifel Nicolaus in Quincy, says he appreciated the opportunity to coach the team.

“It was just an overall tremendous feeling of gratitude to be a part of that team,” Citro said. “It gave me an extraordinarily warm feeling to have coached the team and build relationships, some I still have today. It was great fun and an awesome experience.”

Even today, Citro marvels at the business-like manner those teams went about getting the job accomplished.

“I had three older sisters who played sports and it was somewhat fun and games,” said Citro, who grew up in Oak Park and attended Fenwick High School before coming to Quincy College.

“So I expected to see a little silliness based on that. For me, what stood out was how serious the girls were. They came to work, no doubt about that.”

And with that hard work, a culture was established and the groundwork was laid for one of the most successful girls basketball programs in Illinois.

QND COACHING RECORDS

Name Years W-L Pct. Jim Citro 1975-1977 19-6 .760 Ivan Brown 1977-1981 71-19 .789 Marvin Smith 1981-1983 58-4 .935 Jim Shields 1983-1987 82-35 .701 Nancy Geha 1987-1988 4-21 .160 Kathy Turpin 1988-1989 7-18 .280 Terri Ward 1989-1994 94-42 .691 Jim Cox 1994-1995 20-9 .690 Bill Connell 1995-1996 13-15 .464 Jim Mahon 1996-1997 14-16 .467 Terri Ward 1997-2000 68-19 .782 Eric Orne 2000-2014 363-77 .825 Kevin Meyer 2014-2015 17-9 .654 Eric Orne 2015-2016 20-6 .769 Andy Waggoner 2016-2017 8-17 .320 Eric Orne 2017-2023 145-35 .801 TOTAL 49 years 1003-348 .748

1,OOO VICTORIES

Illinois girls basketball programs with more than 1,000 victories (through Saturday):

Chicago Marshall 1,174 Teutopolis 1,160 Peoria Richwoods 1,090 Carthage/Illini West 1,080 Galesburg 1,029 Quincy Notre Dame 1,003 Maine West 1,000 Edwardsville 998

Source: ibca.com

1975-76 QND ROSTER

Debbie Lawrence (co-captain)

Debbie Huth (co-captain)

Teri McCaughey

Cathy Fetter

Karen Heintz

Teri Druffel

Diane Peter

Lisa Real

Mary Ann Buening

Lori Derhake

Sheila Garner

Jeaneen Winston

Ann Fiechtl

Mary Kay Keppner

Cathy Mast

Elaine Sparrow

Kerri Lane

Celeste Gauthier

Mary Kinney

Karen Fischer

Julie White

Doloros Cramsey

Coach Jim Citro

Source: QND Yearbook

