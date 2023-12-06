15-year-old hit and killed by bus while riding bike to school, police say

Police said 15-year-old Jaxon Crabtree was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his...
Police said 15-year-old Jaxon Crabtree was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his bike to school.(Stephanie Ryder via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old in Florida was hit by a bus and killed while riding his bike Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Lakeland Police Department said the boy was on his bicycle a few minutes before 7 a.m. when he attempted to cross Pipkin Road on his way to school.

At the same time, the Schools of McKeel Academy school bus driven by a 71-year-old woman was driving down Pipkin Road, and the bus collided with the bicycle.

First responders said they found the 15-year-old unresponsive and began life-saving measures.

WTVT reports the victim was identified as Jaxon Crabtree.

Crabtree was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he died despite the aid of medical professionals.

Police said Crabtree was a student at Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

The Lakeland police chief said the victim’s parents have been notified.

The bus driver stayed on scene and was not injured, according to police. The Lakeland police chief said she did not seem to have been speeding and was “extremely upset” by the crash.

The school bus was carrying eight passengers ranging in age from 8 to 11. These passengers were students who attended the South McKeel Academy and KcKeel Academy Central. None of the passengers were injured.

The road was closed off for about four hours as officials investigated.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover medical bills and funeral expenses. As of Wednesday, it has raised more than $14,000 of its $18,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
What to know about Illinois’ assault weapons ban
The inaugural QND girls basketball team went 10-1 during the 1975-76 season.
Trek to QND girls basketball milestone began with an overheard office conversation
highalnd
Sports Extra: Buzzer Beaters highlight Monroe City Tournament; QHS and Pittsfield among big winners in Illinois
The Lee family says their Iowa vacation turned into a nightmare when a fake profile on the...
Family trespasses in man’s home in ‘shocking’ vacation rental scam

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause
‘Trouble in Toyland’ report highlights dangers associated with recalled and counterfeit toys
Nauvoo food pantry.
Nauvoo Community Center move-in
Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.
Pizza Hut is rewarding delivery drivers with free pizza
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden urges Congress to pass Ukraine aid package while expressing openness to Mexico border changes