Arts Quincy Spreads Holiday Cheer with Quincy Museum Vouchers for K-5 Students

Nickelodeon Our World Key Art
Nickelodeon Our World Key Art(PRNewswire)
By Layla Martinez
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Arts Quincy has announced that every K-5 student in Adams and Brown Counties has received a special voucher to the Quincy Museum, just in time for the upcoming holiday break. This initiative allows students and their guests to explore the historical Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion on historic Maine Street, creating memories during the festive season.

Laura Sievert, the Executive Director of Arts Quincy, emphasized the importance of families spending quality time together during the holidays. She stated, “The community’s arts council is here to help create those meaningful moments and memories centered around arts and culture. Places like Quincy Museum make up the fabric of our community, and the holidays are a great time to see this jewel of the Gem City.”

Sievert also highlighted the impact of community support, mentioning that a five-dollar monthly donation, Arts Quincy’s lowest membership level, can make a significant difference. “It’s actually enough to send five families to the museum,” she said, encouraging end-of-year donations to continue supporting community initiatives.

This week, nearly 6000 passes were distributed to students across various educational institutions, including Quincy public, parochial, and alternative schools. The outreach extended to county schools in Camp Point, Liberty, Mendon, and Payson, as well as Brown County Elementary School and St. Mary’s School in Mt. Sterling.

As the holiday season approaches, the Quincy Museum is filled with festive decorations on the first and second floors. The second and third-floor exhibits showcase local history and the region’s interesting past. The museum has a lineup of events in December, including the St. Nicholas Party for Children and an open house to the public with free admission.

The Quincy Museum will be open to the public on Dec. 8-10, Dec. 13-17, and Dec. 26-30, from 1-5 pm, providing ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday festivities and create special memories.

Arts Quincy’s Community Arts Access Program made this initiative possible through generous support from the Tracy Family Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council Agency, NEA, and donors of Arts Quincy. This program aims to make cultural experiences accessible to all, fostering a sense of community and enriching the lives of residents in Adams and Brown Counties.

As the year draws to a close, Arts Quincy encourages those considering end-of-year donations to contribute, emphasizing the lasting impact on community engagement and cultural accessibility throughout the year. This holiday season, Arts Quincy’s thoughtful initiative provides an opportunity for children to give the gift of a shared experience back to their families, creating special memories for everyone in the county.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
What to know about Illinois’ assault weapons ban
highalnd
Sports Extra: Buzzer Beaters highlight Monroe City Tournament; QHS and Pittsfield among big winners in Illinois
The inaugural QND girls basketball team went 10-1 during the 1975-76 season.
Trek to QND girls basketball milestone began with an overheard office conversation
Third ward alderman position soon to be vacant

Latest News

Nauvoo food pantry.
Nauvoo Community Center move-in
WGEM News at Six
Keokuk high schoolers serve over 400 during annual Christmas dinner
WGEM News at Ten
Budding committee to address derelict properties in Hannibal
WGEM News at Ten
Fort Madison announced its new city manger at the city council meeting
Budding committee addresses derelict properties.
Budding committee to address derelict properties in Hannibal