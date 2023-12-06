Arts Quincy Spreads Holiday Cheer with Quincy Museum Vouchers for K-5 Students

QUINCY (WGEM) -Arts Quincy has announced that every K-5 student in Adams and Brown Counties has received a special voucher to the Quincy Museum, just in time for the upcoming holiday break. This initiative allows students and their guests to explore the historical Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion on historic Maine Street, creating memories during the festive season.

Laura Sievert, the Executive Director of Arts Quincy, emphasized the importance of families spending quality time together during the holidays. She stated, “The community’s arts council is here to help create those meaningful moments and memories centered around arts and culture. Places like Quincy Museum make up the fabric of our community, and the holidays are a great time to see this jewel of the Gem City.”

Sievert also highlighted the impact of community support, mentioning that a five-dollar monthly donation, Arts Quincy’s lowest membership level, can make a significant difference. “It’s actually enough to send five families to the museum,” she said, encouraging end-of-year donations to continue supporting community initiatives.

This week, nearly 6000 passes were distributed to students across various educational institutions, including Quincy public, parochial, and alternative schools. The outreach extended to county schools in Camp Point, Liberty, Mendon, and Payson, as well as Brown County Elementary School and St. Mary’s School in Mt. Sterling.

As the holiday season approaches, the Quincy Museum is filled with festive decorations on the first and second floors. The second and third-floor exhibits showcase local history and the region’s interesting past. The museum has a lineup of events in December, including the St. Nicholas Party for Children and an open house to the public with free admission.

The Quincy Museum will be open to the public on Dec. 8-10, Dec. 13-17, and Dec. 26-30, from 1-5 pm, providing ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday festivities and create special memories.

Arts Quincy’s Community Arts Access Program made this initiative possible through generous support from the Tracy Family Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council Agency, NEA, and donors of Arts Quincy. This program aims to make cultural experiences accessible to all, fostering a sense of community and enriching the lives of residents in Adams and Brown Counties.

As the year draws to a close, Arts Quincy encourages those considering end-of-year donations to contribute, emphasizing the lasting impact on community engagement and cultural accessibility throughout the year. This holiday season, Arts Quincy’s thoughtful initiative provides an opportunity for children to give the gift of a shared experience back to their families, creating special memories for everyone in the county.

