Ben Hogge Signs NLI with Culver-Stockton Football

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Ben Hogge signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Culver-Stockton College

Hogge was a member of this year’s record-breaking Quincy High Football team and is excited to be staying in the area.

“It feels good. I’m excited for the future. I love the sports, I love the coaches, and just ready to see what’s next”, said Hogge.

