Bucket Blitz Supports Emergency Disaster Services

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s the third day of the WGEM Bucket Blitz. Volunteers look to collect donations to support services the communities use, such as their emergency disaster services.

The Emergency Disaster Coordinator Jeremy Koren said they utilize their canteen, which acts as a mobile kitchen. He said they provide food, hot and cold beverages, and even hygiene kits to those in need when disaster strikes.

“We respond to fires where the firefighters are gonna be there for a long time, people are affected. Any sort of flood as we’ve seen in recent years, windstorms, like back in 2015. Any sort of disaster like that we’re there to support the community,” Koren said.

Koren said it’s vital to have something like this available for the community, as the relief they provide to those who need it really means a lot to an individual as it shows there’s someone who cares.

The Quincy Fire Departments Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said they help the community in times of need, but also provide aid to firefighters as well.

“We utilize them on major incidents that we would have in the city. They do again provide us some warm and cold beverages depending on what the season is. And what triggers that for us is when we go to a fourth alarm incident,” Salrin said.

Salrin said a fourth alarm is an escalated situation where a fire situation drags on and additional manpower is needed. He said the Emergency Disaster Services help keep their men nourished, and provide aid to any families affected as well. He said it’s an important service for the community to have.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.