Budding committee to address derelict properties in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Efforts are underway to address vacant structures in downtown and central Hannibal.

Community leaders say dozens of abandoned buildings bring property values down and cause safety concerns.

On Tuesday night’s council meeting, Bob Yapp and Andrew Wikstrom highlighted 25 derelict properties in the area.

“Well meaning people buy up property and they realize they’ve gotten in above their heads,” Yapp said. “Some own properties and just abandon them. "

Yapp and Wikstrom illustrated conditions in some of these homes ranging from falling roofs, rotting exteriors, and unsound structures. He said that doesn’t include owner-occupied properties.

“We want to begin a conversation,” Yapp said. “About what we, as a community can do to stop this blight. And, reward responsible instead of continuously punishing them.”

Yapp said their push is to form a committee.

“We want to go through the neighborhoods, look through some data and just see what’s going on. It may be we sit down with property owners and they give us a plan.”

Mayor Barry Louderman said he was in favor of the committee and asked Yapp and Wilkstrom to lead it.

“It would be much like the committee for stormwater,” Louderman said. “It was outside of city council outside the building commission.”

Councilman Stephan Franke’s properties on Bird St. were on that list. Franke said he has his initiative underway called ‘Restore the Corner’ which aims to revitalize the structures on 4th and Bird.

“I’m doing this because I want the corner to be nicer,” Franke said. “I want Hannibal to be nicer. And, I want to make some money.”

Louderman said the goal is to restore the buildings. Unless they are dilapidated beyond repair, which in that case they would tear down.

“Just because a building is old doesn’t make it historical,” said Louderman.

Yapp said they want to do this without using taxpayer money.

listed derelict properties:

409 Broadway

Star Theater & Pavilion, LLC 209/11 S Main

907 Bird

600 Broadway

St. Elizabeth Hospital, Broadway City of Hannibal

QPEX, 515 Lyon

205/207 N 4th

210 N 4th

216/218 N 4th

414 N 4th

420 N 4th

312 Bird

320 Bird

800 Bird

1009 Bird

1015 Bird

323 Bird

300 N 7th

321 N 7th

408 N 7th

Felman Family Properties LLC, 910 Center

919 Center

Kingdom Business LLC, 922/924 Center

L.G. Horizons LLC, 1011 Lyon

514 North

