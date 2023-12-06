Clarity Healthcare breaks ground on new facility

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Clarity Healthcare officials met Wednesday afternoon to break ground on a new healthcare facility.

Clarity has operated within Hannibal since 2014 and staff said they outgrew their current offices.

With the help of federal funding, they were able to officially break ground on their new building.

With over 20,000 square feet, the facility will offer patients dental and primary care, psychiatry, and behavioral health services. Along with case management and health insurance navigation.

Chief Operating Officer for the Eastern Region, Christy Power said a facility like this will benefit the surrounding area greatly.

“A person can walk through the door and anything that they’re needing, they’re able to receive at this location.” Power said. “So whether someone comes in for a primary care service and they’ve also had some depression symptoms, we’re able to get a behavioral health consultant right into those appointments and start addressing all of those needs.”

Hood-Rich Architecture’s principal architect, Billy Kimmons said they will be taking bids on construction in the coming month with a plan to begin building around January 1st.

Kimmons said he anticipates construction to take around a year and a half.

