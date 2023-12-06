Feels more like October

20 degrees above normal
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wow, take the day off or at least get out and take a walk
QUINCY (WGEM) - We should have a mostly sunny sky throughout your Thursday. Couple the sunny conditions with a bit of a southwest breeze, gusting up to 30 miles an hour and we will have daytime high temperatures 20° above what is normal. We can expect temperatures around 62 degrees for a high on Thursday and the warmth continues into Friday. Even with some cloud cover, we expect to see daytime highs around 60 on Friday. Cloud cover thickens up Friday night and we bring in the potential for rain showers and possibly even a thunderstorm as a pretty potent storm system rides out of the Texas panhandle, and up toward the Tri-States.

Rain Yes, Snow No!
This storm system may be strong enough to spark a few thunderstorms overnight Friday night into Saturday. At this time the storms do not look like they will be severe in our region. The wind will shift out of the north on Saturday, and it will also be breezy gusting up to 30 miles an hour. The cold air will not catch up with the rain so it should not flip over to Snow. So, at this time this system should exit the area and leave us with only rain and none of the white stuff. Next week temperatures will be running closer to normal.

