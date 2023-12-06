Fort Madison announced its new city manger at the city council meeting

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison’s Mayor had a special announcement at tonight’s city council meeting, and he said he’s excited about the city’s future leadership change.

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld announced that Laura Liegois will be Fort Madison’s new city manager.

Before joining Fort Madison she was the city manager in Chariton, Iowa since 2019.

City Officials said her experience and enthusiasm made her a perfect candidate for the position.

“Her experience in the river town, her enthusiasm coming out of a small town. You know her looking at Fort Madison. When we interviewed her she said last weekend when I was in Fort Madison I observed this. You know you could feel an excitement for our town,” said Mohrfeld.

During her time in Chariton, she also helped facilitate a nearly $3 million downtown square renovation.

Mohrfeld said Liegois will begin her position on Jan. 22, 2024.

