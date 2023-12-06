Fort Madison announced its new city manger at the city council meeting

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld announced that Laura Liegois will be Fort Madison’s new city manager.
Mayor Matt Mohrfeld announced that Laura Liegois will be Fort Madison’s new city manager.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison’s Mayor had a special announcement at tonight’s city council meeting, and he said he’s excited about the city’s future leadership change.

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld announced that Laura Liegois will be Fort Madison’s new city manager.

Before joining Fort Madison she was the city manager in Chariton, Iowa since 2019.

City Officials said her experience and enthusiasm made her a perfect candidate for the position.

“Her experience in the river town, her enthusiasm coming out of a small town. You know her looking at Fort Madison. When we interviewed her she said last weekend when I was in Fort Madison I observed this. You know you could feel an excitement for our town,” said Mohrfeld.

During her time in Chariton, she also helped facilitate a nearly $3 million downtown square renovation.

Mohrfeld said Liegois will begin her position on Jan. 22, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
What to know about Illinois’ assault weapons ban
The inaugural QND girls basketball team went 10-1 during the 1975-76 season.
Trek to QND girls basketball milestone began with an overheard office conversation
The Lee family says their Iowa vacation turned into a nightmare when a fake profile on the...
Family trespasses in man’s home in ‘shocking’ vacation rental scam
It looks like a wet weekend
Rain this weekend but will it snow?

Latest News

WGEM News at Ten
Fort Madison announced its new city manger at the city council meeting
Budding committee addresses derelict properties.
Budding committee to address derelict properties in Hannibal
Bucket Blitz Supports Emergency Disaster Services
Bucket Blitz Supports Emergency Disaster Services
Sports Extra: Buzzer Beaters steal the show at Monroe City; Pittsfield and QHS among big winners in Illinois