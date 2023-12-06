Illinois launches statewide Dolly Parton Imagination Library initiative

BLOOMINGTON (WGEM) - Children across Illinois can soon get free books each month. The state officially launched its partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Monday at an event at the Bloomington Public Library.

Supported by Parton’s foundation, the Dollywood Foundation, the program sends free books every month to participating kids under 5 years old.

“We know that nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational to a child’s success in life than the ability to read. The research is clear, we cannot wait until kindergarten for a kid to have access to books,” said Nora Briggs, Dollywood Foundation executive director.

The program will be a partnership between the Dollywood Foundation, the state and local county organizations. The state will spend $1.6 million in Fiscal Year 2024 on the program.

“Budgeting sounds like such a boring thing, doesn’t it? And yet it yields things like the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library happening for the entire state and for every child under five,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Currently the program operates in 40 Illinois counties serving more than 30,000 kids. Soon, every child in the state under age 5 will get access to free developmentally-appropriate books selected by literary experts. Every family will qualify for the program regardless of income level.

“Research shows that early literacy makes a big difference for our youngest learners when it comes to developing language and social skills,” Pritzker said.

He also said studies have shown increased kindergarten readiness and improved reading and math scores through third grade in states that have already embraced Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

For Pritzker, inspiration comes from memories he made with his own kids around books.

“Together we explored new places and new people and we engaged new ideas without having to leave our home,” he said.

Briggs said those memories can lead to a lifetime of reading.

“We know these special memories and moments stay with us as adults, from childhood to adulthood, and children will continue to do what they love to do. So lets help them love reading,” she said.

Organizations interested in becoming community partners and parents interested in signing their kids up for a monthly free book can find more information on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’s website.

