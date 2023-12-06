Nauvoo Community Center close to opening, only awaits phone line connection

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - What’s been decades in conservation has finally come to fruition. Construction began in May of 2022 on the new Nauvoo Community Center, now only awaiting a phone landline and internet connection before officially opening.

When it does, the center will be home to city hall, the police station, and the library. The food pantry has already moved in, however.

Community Center Capital Campaign Committee Member John McCarty said talks about having a building picked up speed in the last 10 years after several residents expressed the need for a centralized location of city facilities.

When McCarty was acting mayor, he said the city was looking for ways to keep the burden off the taxpayers, so they turned to donations and grants to construct the center.

“It’s a fine line of how much can you pull out of your residents without them being uncomfortable or to the point they want to leave,” McCarty said.

The nearly $2 million facility was paid for almost completely by donations.

The project faced a few setbacks during construction. McCarty said they had to include a sprinkler system, which wasn’t in the original plans, so the City had to get involved.

”The possibilities and the newness just because it’s a new building isn’t the big thing, it’s the availability of more space and areas to do things they never could do before and it’s going to make a big difference for all of them,” he said.

The current library has been in use for over a century.

Library Director Amber Bevier said the new building will allow the library to expand its programming, which is a current issue because of the lack of space.

“Any programs we try to do on-site either have to be off hours or they interfere with business, you’re trying to do a craft here and then help people get books and it’s just a mess to do,” Bevier said.

During the summer the library is cooled by an in-wall air conditioner, which won’t be the case at the Community Center.

The food pantry, which used to share space with the tourism office, made the move almost one month ago.

“When people would come to pick up food they’d have to wait outside if it happened to be raining or really cold, that was pretty miserable for them, but now with the new facility we can get inside and get covered, everything’s together and in one location,” Nauvoo Food Pantry Board President Terry Knoke said.

McCarty said there are a few smaller projects the committee would like to see down the road, including small signage, landscaping, and potentially a memorial garden as well as parking on the west side of the building.

The building occupies 8,500 square feet in the heart of downtown.

