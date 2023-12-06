Seasonable today, noticeably warmer tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Very early this morning, some locations are in the 20s with a good chunk of the Tri-States in the 30s. As the clouds continue to clear though, temperatures will fall into the 20s for most. Definitely a morning to bundle up for. An area of high pressure in the region will move southeastward today allowing for winds to flow out of the southwest. It will be a little breezy with gusts of 20 - 25 mph. Morning clouds will continue to clear from west to east, leading to sunshine. The sunny skies and southwesterly winds will lead to warmer temperatures. We will be more seasonable, with highs in the low to mid 40s. The south/southwesterly winds will continue into tonight resulting in warmer nighttime lows. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow morning we may briefly start of with some clouds again. Then through the rest of the day I am expecting sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to come from the south/southwest gusting 25 - 30 mph. Those two factors will produce noticeably warmer temperatures. Highs will hit at 60° for most, but a few locations could get just a tad warmer. We do not get many 60° December days so I would take advantage of it by going for a walk, washing the car, or maybe put up some outdoor holiday decorations. This warm up though signals that our next weather system is on the way.

This next system will start to impact our forecast on Friday. The first thing it will do, is bring us increasing clouds. We look to briefly start off the day with some sun, but clouds will quickly arrive after that. Due to those clouds, Friday will not be as warm as tomorrow. It will still be above normal though, in the upper 50s. We will remain dry through the daylight hours. It will be later in the evening when a few scattered showers will be possible. Those showers then turn more widespread later that night and on into Saturday. Recent models clear that system out by Saturday afternoon. If that holds true, we will not see a rain/snow mix.

