Sports Extra: Buzzer Beaters highlight Monroe City Tournament; QHS and Pittsfield among big winners in Illinois

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE CITY, MISSOURI (WGEM) -Monroe City tournament continued into today. The nights biggest highlight came in the Highland vs Louisiana girls’ basketball game where Highland’s, Keera Rothweiler, hit a buzzer beating three-pointer to give the Lady Cougars the Victory’s basketball game where Highland’s, Keera Rothweiler, hit a buzzer beating three-pointer to give the Lady Cougars the Victory.

In Illinois, QHS picked up the Western Big Six victory over Galesburg, and Pittsfield took down ranked West Central to start the year off 7-0.

