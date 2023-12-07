3 alarm fire at abandond Quincy house

QUINCY (WGEM) - A house on the north side of Quincy caught fire Thursday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m. QFD responded to a two-story structure fire located at 125 N 14th St.

Firefighters said that the building had no utilities and no occupants.

Vahlkamp said it was a three-alarm fire, and all available firefighters were called.

Officials also said that there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Officials also urged to report any suspicious activity around abandoned buildings.

