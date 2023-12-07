3 alarm fire at abandond Quincy house

Thursday morning house fire.
Thursday morning house fire.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A house on the north side of Quincy caught fire Thursday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m. QFD responded to a two-story structure fire located at 125 N 14th St.

Firefighters said that the building had no utilities and no occupants.

Vahlkamp said it was a three-alarm fire, and all available firefighters were called.

Officials also said that there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Officials also urged to report any suspicious activity around abandoned buildings.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
highalnd
Sports Extra: Buzzer Beaters highlight Monroe City Tournament; QHS and Pittsfield among big winners in Illinois
ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
Clarity Healthcare officials met Wednesday afternoon to break ground on a new healthcare...
Clarity Healthcare breaks ground on new facility
Less than 1% of Illinois gun card holders registered assault weapons ahead of January deadline
What to know about Illinois’ assault weapons ban

Latest News

Quincy native gives back to Ronald McDonald House
John Wood Community College hosts Winter Wonderland event for local families
WGEM News at Ten
New tax proposal aims to address Hannibal’s aging storm water system
Families who attended the event got an opportunity to take a picture with Santa, eat some...
John Wood Community College hosts Winter Wonderland event for local families