3 alarm fire at abandoned Quincy house

QUINCY (WGEM) - A house on the north side of Quincy caught fire Thursday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., 20 firefighters arrived on the scene, along with four engines, to respond to a two-story structure fire located at 123 N 14th St.

Firefighters said that the building had no utilities and no occupants. The building had boards over several windows with some screwed-in doors.

Quincy Fire Chief Vahlkamp said it was a three-alarm fire, and all available firefighters were called.

Officials also said that there was one report of a minor injury to a firefighter’s elbow and the cause is under investigation.

Officials also urged to report any suspicious activity around abandoned buildings.

All Quincy Fire Stations will change a second bulb on their wreath from red to white to promote holiday safety during the “Keep the Wreath Red” program. The first light bulb was changed after a Tuesday house fire on Kentucky Street.

