Big warm up today

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are a little warmer this morning, in the 30s and 40s. Warmer than yesterday morning, but still chilly. We have mostly clear skies with southwest winds at 5 - 15 mph. We will end up breezy today with gusts of 20 - 30 mph. A large area of high pressure is still impacting our forecast. This high pressure will provide us with a lot of sunshine, just a few thin clouds later this afternoon/early evening. The sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds will lead to a big warm up. Highs will range from near 60° to mid 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Normal daytime highs for this time of year are closer to 42° . So that is about 15 - 20 degrees above normal. (I am not expecting to tie or break the record, but as some fun information for you the record for today is 66° set in 1946.) The southerly winds will continue into tonight with gusts again of 20 - 30 mph. With the warm daytime highs and breezy southerly winds at night, nighttime lows will be much warmer. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. So those are the temperatures we will start off with tomorrow.

If you are up early enough tomorrow, you will start off your day with some sunshine. That sunshine will not last long whatsoever though. Clouds will quickly start to pile in ahead of our approaching system. Due to the increasing clouds, tomorrow will not be able to get as warm as today. It will still be a warm December day though with most seeing highs in the upper 50s. With continued winds out of the south/southwest a few locations may be able to squeeze out 60°.

The timing of our incoming system has sped up. This shift will impact our forecast in several ways. In short, it will mean lower rainfall totals, almost not chance for thunderstorms, and no chance for a rain/snow mix as the system wraps up.

We will stay dry through the daylight hours tomorrow. Later in the evening, a few stray showers will move in from the south/southwest. As we head into the night, these spotty showers will become scattered, then they will become numerous. Widespread rain does not look likely at this time. Most of the rain will be light to moderate. However, a few pockets of heavier rain will be possible. The cold front will blast through by midnight and will clear out the rain by early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday will be dry. Rainfall totals will only range from about 0.10″ - 0.25″. Possibly slightly more if you get under a pocket of heavy rain. As for temperatures, I am expecting a midnight high in the low to mid 50s. Then, as cooler air arrives fairly quickly behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 40s for the rest of the day. Later that night, we will be noticeably colder, in the 20s.

