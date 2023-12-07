Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 7, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Holland Charron

Elaine Herbert

Owen Peterson

Victoria Kuhlmeier

Brayden Dotson

Owen Peterson

Christopher Tarpein

Alison Myers

Jennifer Duesterhaus

Tracy Climer

Ethan Clow

Joe Terwelp

Jen Terwelp

Victoria Kuhlmeier

Alexis Hobson

Michael Taylor

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.