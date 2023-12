MACOMB (WGEM) -Western Illinois would cruise to an easy victory at home tonight. They would defeat Coe College 80-58.

Drew Cisse finished with 18 rebounds and 8 points, Jesiah West had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and James Dent Jr. finished with 14 points.

