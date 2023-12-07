Freshman Firepower: Rothweiler steals the show for Highland Lady Cougars

MONROE CITY, MISSOURI (WGEM) -In the opening round of the Monroe City Tournament. Highland trailed Louisiana by two points with 8 seconds remaining. The ball found its way into the hands of (FR) Keera Rothweiler, and she showed us that no moment is too big for her as she hit the game winning three.

“So, to be honest I kind of flushed everything so I was kind of nervous, but I just took the shot and knew i could make it. just had the confidence”, said Rothweiler.

it’s not every day you see a freshman hit a game winning shot, and head coach, Ashton Jaco, is happy she has a player like that on her team.

“that’s something you can necessarily teach. I told them in there that I could give them all the tools needed to try and be great basketball players, but at the end of the day, basketball players make plays, and she made a play”.

Rothweiler’s teammates were all excited for her, but she knows that the lady cougars should’ve put away the game sooner to avoid the late game dramatics.

“I mean they congratulated me, but we know we should have played harder that game and should not have been in that situation. I think we could’ve finished a lot better and communicated. Our communication wasn’t usual, but we stuck it out and got the win”.

After losing their lead playmaker in Ansley Bringer. Highland was needing one of their young guards to step up this year, and after yesterday’s win, they may have found their answer.

“It definitely gives us someone to look to and we have other people as well. So, it’s good to have someone step into those shoes that are not necessarily easy to fill, but good to step up and get that win”, said Jaco.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Thursday night as they take on the Palmyra Lady Panthers

