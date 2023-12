Deaths:

Terrill Eugene “Terry” Fohey, age 73, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 5 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

William “Bill” C. Neff, age 73, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Betty Mae Dwyer, age 80, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 4 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

