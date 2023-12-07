John Wood Community College hosts Winter Wonderland event for local families

By Rose Lehner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College hosted a Winter Wonderland Wednesday night for Tri-state families to enjoy a fun-filled Christmas event.

Families who attended the event got an opportunity to take a picture with Santa, eat some sweet treats and have some holiday fun.

The student life organization created the event for the community to come out and experience the college and to get them in the Christmas spirit.

The organization’s main purpose is to get students involved on campus and with the local community.

Organizers said it’s a great way for the community to see what the organization does and spend time with their families during the holiday season.

“Come in see Santa and experience that with their kids and spend time with them during this holiday season and also have opportunities to give back to the community,” said JWCC Student Sophia Neally.

Organizers said they enjoy hosting this event because they get to interact with the community and have a fundraiser that will benefit students.

“A chance for our community to get to come in and see John Wood in the campus and to see what student life does and puts on,” said JWCC Student Emilie Thompson.

All the proceeds raised from tonight’s event will go towards John Wood Community College’s food pantry.

Organizers said you can donate food or money at the John Wood campus if you missed out on donating to their food pantry during the event.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

