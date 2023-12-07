New tax proposal aims to address Hannibal’s aging storm water system

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Concerns are growing in Hannibal as public works officials scramble to fund the city’s aging stormwater system. The underground sewers have posed safety risks to the public including a collapse that resulted in an injury.

“We have a stormwater system that has not been maintained,” said Hannibal Board of Public Works general manager Darrin Gordon. “It has not been operated for decades.”

Gordon said they need to find a way to pay for repairs soon and hope a new proposal will convince people.

On Tuesday night, Gordon proposed a new ordinance to the city council that aims to fund the system as a separate utility.

“This is a matter of safety. Safety, safety, safety. People drive our roads, they ride our roads, they walk our roads, they walk our sidewalks.”

It isn’t the first time HBPW made a stormwater funding proposal.

In 2019, the vote failed.

In 2022, they thought they had a solution, but there were flaws in the plan so the proposal was pulled from the ballot.

This time around Gordon spoke on behalf of a group created earlier this year called Storm Water Action Committee. It’s a diverse board of residents, business owners, and city officials. The goal is to reach more voters ahead of the municipal election on April 2.

“As far as the council goes, our sole responsibility is getting it put on the ballot,” said Hannibal Mayor Barry Louderman. “It is up to the citizens to decide whether they like it or they don’t like it. And it’s up to that committee to go out there and sell it to the people.”

Louderman said if the proposed ordinance goes through citizens will pay property tax fees annually to fix and improve the underground system.

