QU Men’s and Women’s Basketball ready for big week

QUINCY (WGEM) -After a week on the road last week, both the Quincy university men and women are excited to be back at home tomorrow night when Missouri-St. Louis comes to town.

The men played one of their better halves of the season Saturday, and little by little, head coach Steve Hawkins is seeing this team come together. Thursday and Saturday home games can go a long way for the Hawks.

“We have two very difficult games. UMSL on Thursday night, certainly, McKendree on Saturday afternoon. Both teams were in the NCAA Tournament a year ago. Both are outstanding again this year. So, it’s not that it’s going to be easy, but I certainly feel better about the fact that we are finally getting some home games”, said Hawkins.

A lot has happened for the QU women since their loss to Drury. Last week they won both road games, and already new head coach, Courtney Boyd, sees an extra bounce in the steps of her young players, and they can’t wait to get back in Pepsi arena.

“I think they’re a little more ‘bought in’ what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively. At first, they looked at us like we had three eyeballs. It really didn’t work out for us but, they had some success. That’s what we needed. We needed early success against teams that gave us a little bit different look offensively and defensively. Practice has picked up in intensity a little bit, and the ‘buy-in’ makes the day more fun”, said Boyd.

