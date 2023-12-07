Quincy native gives back to Ronald McDonald House

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy native who faced a life-threatening condition is now on a mission to pay it forward.

Two years ago this month, Hunter Hildebrand had life-changing surgery to correct his chest wall.

Hildebrand is collecting donations for the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis through his “Hunter’s Holiday Give Back.”

The Ronald McDonald House provided a place for Hildebrand and his family to stay during and after surgery.

Now, he’s hosting his second Christmas party for families staying in the Ronald McDonald Houses.

He’s collecting toys, toiletries, canned goods and cleaning supplies to distribute during that party.

“It’s just always given my family a place to stay, and I’ve always appreciated them for that,” Hildebrand said. “I thought, ‘what a better way to help by giving back?’ and it’s just grown from there.”

“It is through wonderful folks like Hunter that we are able to do what we do,” Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis Vice President of Operations Judy Schuler said. “These donations help us to provide a home away from home for families like Hunter’s. It’s overwhelming to see the gratitude of one man like Hunter who’s been through so much.”

St. Louis Blues mascot Louie, Fred Bird and Santa also plan to make an appearance at Hildebrand’s Christmas party on Dec. 17, along with Blues player Colton Parayko.

The two became friends through the help of the Ronald McDonald House.

If you’d like to donate to Hildebrand’s cause, you can purchase donations via Amazon or contact him via his Facebook or Hunter’s Give Back page on Instagram.

