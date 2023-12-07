Rain will exit quickly

QUINCY (WGEM) - Near record high temperatures were recorded across much of the Tri-State area. The record is 66° set back in 1946. We may have tied that record but at the time of this report, the maximum temperature was 65. It will be another warm day tomorrow with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s, but there will be increasing cloud cover. Increasing cloud cover in advance of a warm front that will bring in rain showers late Friday and even a few thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The rain should exit the area by early Saturday. Rainfall totals look like they’ll be around a half-inch but we could see localized areas closer to .60 inches. Cooler next week but not too far off of normal for mid-December.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.