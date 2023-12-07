Reconfigured QU Pepsi Arena also gets a fresh upgrade

QUINCY (WGEM) - Toward the end of last season, Josh Rabe and Carla Kielsmeier were watching the Quincy University men play basketball.

A QU player stole the ball and was driving for a contested layup when an opposition defender chasing him down caused a hard collision.

Numerous players following up on the play on both teams ended up crashing into the spectator seats under the south basket of Pepsi Arena.

“Carla and I looked at each other and agreed those seats under each basket have got to go,” explained Rabe, the QU athletic director. “It was not safe for our fans sitting there or the players.

“The players now are bigger and faster and there wasn’t enough room off the baseline. It was a safety hazard. It was time to pull the plug on those seats.”

For years, Pepsi Arena had approximately 54 total gray chairback seats sitting on risers on each baseline. Within that setup were metal handrails that also offered a hazard for players falling into the seats.

Rabe noted that during his time at QU he’d seen enough injuries that it was time to remove the seats.

“I remember when I was a baseball coach and at a game and I saw a guy crash into those seats and break his leg so they’ve always been a hazard,” Rabe said. “We just needed to make that happen.”

In May, Associate Athletic Director Kielsmeier asked Rabe to meet her in the gym so she could share her vision of what a reimagined Pepsi Arena could look like for the 2023-2024 season.

“So we are in the arena and Carla says what if we flip the team benches and scorer’s table from the east side to the west side of the floor,” Rabe said.

“Then we can add courtside seats to the front row on the east side. It would also allow our cameras that televise our games on the GLVC Network to show the benches.”

Rabe said the next step was for Assistant Athletic Director/External Operations Kaylee Hinkamper to sketch a mockup of what the revisions would look like.

“We really liked what we saw and decided to go with it,” Rabe said. “The improvements really make Pepsi look like a collegiate arena.”

Rabe said fans who were displaced from under the basket were given first choice on 75 courtside seats that were purchased from Dream Seats. The stadium-style seats are white with a Hawk logo and sit on the front row ahead of the bleachers.

Behind the chair seats on the east side of the gym are the student section -- next to the pep band -- a reserved seating section and a visitors section.

“We wanted to have a ‘loud’ section so we were able to put the pep band and student section together in the northeast corner across from our bench,” Rabe said.

Fans will still notice one row of chairs against the north and south back walls, which are for the cheerleaders and dancers. The areas have also been cleaned up and given fresh coats of paint.

“We need that room down there because next year we may have double or triple the number of cheerleaders and dancers,” Rabe said.

The west side of the arena includes the team’s benches with QU teams on the northwest side of the gym and the opponents on the southwest side. It also includes bench officials, statistics crew and local radio in the middle.

Above the benches and the scorer’s table is the mezzanine seating and the upper bleachers for the 1,650 seat arena.

While most of the changes obviously affect basketball, the women’s volleyball team and both wrestling teams have already held events in the revamped Pepsi Arena.

Rabe also said the arena sports new signage and additional recognition signs of athletic success will be added in the future.

“Besides our basketball history we have some other successful teams that use Pepsi Arena, most notably our volleyball team, and we want to recognize those achievements,” Rabe said.

Last winter, extensive work was done on the lighting to brighten the arena and recent project was completed to update the arena’s sound system.

“Jim Lawrence and Dan Kemner of our QU staff really did a great job improving the sound system,” Rabe said. “It’s really paid dividends.”

Rabe said first-year women’s basketball coach Courtney Boyd -- with a little help from her father and some others -- helped to revamp the women’s locker room.

Also, Rabe said an inspection of the basketball court playing surface shows that it may have one more sanding and finishing left before a replacement is needed.

“Nothing is imminent,” Rabe said of a floor overhaul that will carry a hefty price tag.

Basketball fans attending tonight’s games against Missouri-St. Louis will notice the sports information office has started producing game programs again.

The eight-page program features player bios, rosters, schedules, score sheets and advertising for both the men’s and women’s teams along with a roster sheet for the visitors. The program is also available via QR code.

“We have the game program available both ways so we can accommodate everybody’s wish,” Rabe said.

Rabe said more alterations will come in the next year, but for now QU is pleased with the improvements that have been made to breathe new life into Pepsi Arena.

“We needed to modernize the arena,” Rabe said. “And we were able to do that on the budget that we had.”

Pepsi Arena history

Quincy University’s Pepsi Arena, which took shape in 1999, was part of a renovation that featured the addition of the Quincy University Health and Fitness Center. The center includes three multi-purpose courts, an indoor track and racquetball courts, a weight room and an aerobics/dance room.

Prior to being renamed Pepsi Arena, the court’s name was Quincy Memorial Gymnasium. The groundbreaking for the gym was in November 1948 with cornerstone being placed in April of 1950 with the dedication by the Rev. Eligius Weir in December of that year.

The Mart Heinen Club helped fund the construction of the gym annex, which was completed in 1973. In 1991, the gym underwent an extensive renovation project and in the summer of 1993 the court received the addition of the Hawk emblem at center court.

-- Quincy University

