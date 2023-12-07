WGEM Bucket Blitz Supports the Canteen Ministry

By Ryan Hill
Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As the WGEM Bucket Blitz enters its fourth day, organizers hope to raise $40,000 by Friday. The dollars donated help support programs like their Canteen Ministry.

Emergency Disaster Coordinator Jeremy Koren said the Canteen Ministry provides free food at the Indian Hills Community every Tuesday. He said they typically provide a bag lunch with a sandwich, granola bar, fruit, and other items and even hygienic kits. He said it’s an important resource to have for the community.

“Its for families who may have food insecurities. Those who may struggle to put food on the table. So it’s just important to have that extra source. They know on Tuesday their kids are gonna have a bag lunch, so it’s just an important resource for the community,” Koren said.

He said while it does depend on the day, they serve 100 to 150 people when they go out.

A Quincy resident said she uses it for herself and her nephews, but it matters a lot to the community to have.

“It’s pretty helpful to the community, honestly for those elderly people that live here that can’t really get out. I know there’s a few times that me and my sister and a few other people that live here actually pick up for the elderly people and take it to their apartments,” she said.

Koren said it provides a mobile way for people to get food.

Koren said they are at Indian Hills at 4:00 pm every Tuesday. He said they change locations based on the need.

