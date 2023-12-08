39th annual WGEM Bucket Blitz surpasses goal

The campaign raised $42,432.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Organizers of the 39th annual WGEM Bucket Blitz announced Thursday night that the 2023 campaign had surpassed its goal.

This years goal was $40,000.

Thursday night during the annual campaign at the Quincy Town Center, Salvation Army Christmas Chair Hal Oakley announced the campaign had raised $42,432.

A collection will also take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in Hannibal at the Walmart at 3650 Stardust Dr.

Donations can be made with cash, check, or credit/debit card, and can also be made by texting DONATEHANNIBAL to 24365.

The annual campaign servers as a push for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign which will continue until mid January.

Read more below on how the WGEM Bucket Blitz helps the community:

RELATED: 39th annual WGEM Bucket Blitz

