39th annual WGEM Bucket Blitz surpasses goal

QUINCY (WGEM) - Organizers of the 39th annual WGEM Bucket Blitz announced Thursday night that the 2023 campaign had surpassed its goal.

This years goal was $40,000.

Thursday night during the annual campaign at the Quincy Town Center, Salvation Army Christmas Chair Hal Oakley announced the campaign had raised $42,432.

A collection will also take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in Hannibal at the Walmart at 3650 Stardust Dr.

Donations can be made with cash, check, or credit/debit card, and can also be made by texting DONATEHANNIBAL to 24365.

The annual campaign servers as a push for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign which will continue until mid January.

