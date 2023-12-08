Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 9, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Leah Heiner

Winston Watson

Ashley Kerr

Danelle Brunk

Mindy Pryor

Jaucelyn Jud

Abbigail L. Stark

Pat Patterson

Whitney Barker

Jayce Vonderharr

Grant Thornburg

James Brassfield

Denny and Christina Wilson

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.