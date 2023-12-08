Canton celebrates Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Canton celebrated its annual Parade of Lights and the City’s Tree Lighting Thursday night.

Families gathered to get into the Christmas spirit and see Santa Claus.

“This is our 14th year,” said Canton Mayor Sharon Upchurch.

Upchurch said it’s becoming a holiday tradition for families to come together, and as the families have grown over the years so has the tree which the mayor donated for the tradition.

“I love the Christmas tree. My husband and I donated the tree when it was a little bitty tree,” Upchurch said.

Downtown Canton was full of Christmas cheer during the event, with lots of decorations and lots of lights. Upchurch said she loves seeing the families who attend.

“To come and see this tree and see the parade and we hope it brings people from out and about and around,” Upchurch said.

She said there’s a lot of hard work and creativity that goes into the parade, especially the floats.

“To see what people do, the creative things that they come up with to do those floats,” Upchurch said.

Lindsey Lay and her family have been coming to the event for the past three years, and she said tonight is becoming a tradition.

“My daughter’s in the choir through school so we’re going to watch her sing and then watch the parade,” Lindsey Lay said.

Lay said there’s one thing she loves the most about the event.

“I like watching the lights they’re very pretty,” Lay said.

So whether families came to see a parade full of Grinches or maybe some carolers, Lay said the event brings families together for some holiday cheer.

“You know it’s just a great time to get out and meet people and come together as one,” Lay said.

The mayor said this year’s parade of lights had the most floats since they started the parade.

