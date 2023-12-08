Christopher Pratt announces candidacy for Hancock County State’s Attorney

Pratt has worked in the public defenders office for seven years acting as the deputy chief for the past three years.
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Deputy Chief Public Defender of Adams County Christopher Pratt has announced his candidacy for Hancock County’s States Attorney.

Pratt has worked in the public defenders office for seven years acting as the deputy chief for the past three years.

He said with personal ties in Iowa and the passion to take on new challenges, running for State’s Attorney felt like a good move.

Pratt said he will continue to visit Hancock County to get better acquainted with its citizens.

“But just to get boots on the ground and kind of get to know people in Hancock County and what they’re looking for in a State’s Attorney, how I may be able to serve them and let them know what my plans are,” Pratt said. “I’ve done that a couple of time already, I had good feedback, good questions from people.”

The primary election is slated for March 19, 2024. Incumbent Bobbi James has filed to run as well.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
Jeremy Jamal Coleman
Police: Quincy stabbing suspect surrenders
Thursday morning house fire.
3 alarm fire at abandoned Quincy house
Quincy native Hunter Hildebrand paying it forward by collecting Ronald McDonald House donations.
Quincy native gives back to Ronald McDonald House
Memorial Bridge
Public offers input on proposed Memorial Bridge replacement

Latest News

Pratt has worked in the public defenders office for seven years acting as the deputy chief for...
Christopher Pratt announces candidacy for Hancock County State’s Attorney
Tyler said Coleman turned himself in at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Police: Quincy stabbing suspect surrenders
Police said they responded at 9:42 p.m. to the 200 block of N Griffith Street to a person who...
Police: Hannibal homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to stab someone
Quincy Park District road closure sign
Roads through several Quincy parks to close for season
Rainfall totals have been revised
Thunderstorms possible