Christopher Pratt announces candidacy for Hancock County State’s Attorney

QUINCY (WGEM) - Deputy Chief Public Defender of Adams County Christopher Pratt has announced his candidacy for Hancock County’s States Attorney.

Pratt has worked in the public defenders office for seven years acting as the deputy chief for the past three years.

He said with personal ties in Iowa and the passion to take on new challenges, running for State’s Attorney felt like a good move.

Pratt said he will continue to visit Hancock County to get better acquainted with its citizens.

“But just to get boots on the ground and kind of get to know people in Hancock County and what they’re looking for in a State’s Attorney, how I may be able to serve them and let them know what my plans are,” Pratt said. “I’ve done that a couple of time already, I had good feedback, good questions from people.”

The primary election is slated for March 19, 2024. Incumbent Bobbi James has filed to run as well.

