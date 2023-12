Deaths:

Joseph R. “Joe” Genenbacher, age 58, of Quincy, died on Dec. 6 at St. Joseph Hospital West at Lake St. Louis, MO.

William “Bill” Clair Neff, age 73, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 6 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.