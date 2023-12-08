Hot air balloon makes hard landing in neighborhood

The pilot was trying to land in a nearby field when the breeze pushed it toward a neighborhood. (Source: KPHO)
By Ben Bradley and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - No one was hurt after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in a neighborhood in Phoenix on Thursday.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Thursday near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road, just east of Interstate 17.

Aerial video shows the balloon caught on a street light in the neighborhood and draped over a backyard wall. Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Dept. said nine people were onboard and that no one was hurt.

Michael England, a pilot with Hot Air Expeditions, told KPHO that the balloon was getting low on fuel and attempting to land in a nearby open field when the wind shifted. Even with the slightly changed trajectory, he said the basket was already on the ground when the balloon snagged the street light.

“Everyone had fun, and everyone stayed safe,” England said, despite the unexpected circumstances.

Arizona Public Service also responded to shut off power to the street light, and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.
A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
Thursday morning house fire.
3 alarm fire at abandoned Quincy house
Quincy native Hunter Hildebrand paying it forward by collecting Ronald McDonald House donations.
Quincy native gives back to Ronald McDonald House
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver
The benches and scorer's table in Quincy University's Pepsi Arena have been flipped from the...
Reconfigured QU Pepsi Arena also gets a fresh upgrade

Latest News

A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
Cashier stabbed to death in store’s self-checkout area
Terry in front of his new van, delivered by Superior Van & Mobility
Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry’ video gets a new accessible van
File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market
Dustin M. Baird
Police: Hannibal homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to stab someone
Senator Jil Tracy holds Politics and Pancakes
Senator Jil Tracy hosts Politics and Pancakes