La Grange Police ask for help finding man missing since house fire

LA GRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) - Police in La Grange, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing La Grange man.

Police reported that 55-year-old Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer has not been seen since his home at 708 S. 8th St. caught fire on Wednesday morning.

According to police, following the fire the home was searched and no human remains were located.

Police said Boyer, has not been seen since the day before the fire and is currently feared to be an endangered missing person due to the circumstances.

Police reported that land surrounding the home was also searched by drone due to concern that Boyer had escaped the fire but was injured and succumbed to his injuries. Police stated nothing was located during the search.

Anyone with information about the events of Wednesday morning or the location of Boyer are asked to contact the La Grange Police Department at 573-655-4611 or the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 573-767-5287.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

