La Grange Police ask for help finding man missing since house fire

Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer
Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer(La Grange Police Departmnet)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) - Police in La Grange, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing La Grange man.

Police reported that 55-year-old Herman Lee “Hermie” Boyer has not been seen since his home at 708 S. 8th St. caught fire on Wednesday morning.

According to police, following the fire the home was searched and no human remains were located.

Police said Boyer, has not been seen since the day before the fire and is currently feared to be an endangered missing person due to the circumstances.

Police reported that land surrounding the home was also searched by drone due to concern that Boyer had escaped the fire but was injured and succumbed to his injuries. Police stated nothing was located during the search.

Anyone with information about the events of Wednesday morning or the location of Boyer are asked to contact the La Grange Police Department at 573-655-4611 or the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 573-767-5287.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
Jeremy Jamal Coleman
Police: Quincy stabbing suspect surrenders
Thursday morning house fire.
3 alarm fire at abandoned Quincy house
Quincy native Hunter Hildebrand paying it forward by collecting Ronald McDonald House donations.
Quincy native gives back to Ronald McDonald House
Memorial Bridge
Public offers input on proposed Memorial Bridge replacement

Latest News

Virtual Reality Technology Enhances Learning Experience at John Wood Community College
Virtual reality enhances learning experience at JWCC
After Tuesday’s apartment fire on the 700 block of Kentucky St., the Quincy Police Department...
QPD issues arrest warrant for Kentucky Street apartment fire
Missouri Farm
Missouri farmers in urban areas are eligible for a new tax credit program
The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023...
Missouri lawmakers propose allowing homicide charges for women who have abortions
Dustin M. Baird
Police: Hannibal homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to stab someone