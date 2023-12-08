Missouri farmers in urban areas are eligible for a new tax credit program

Missouri Farm
Missouri Farm(InvestigateTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers in urban areas about tax credits available to them.

If you’ve spent up to $10,000 on building or developing a farm in an urban area this year, you can have up to half of those costs credited back to you on your taxes.

“Anything that has helped you build or improve your urban farm, you should definetly reach out to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, ask specific questions to your situation, and apply,” said Anna Withers, the Farmer and Resource Development manager.

This is for urban farmers who provide food for the public. The expenses include buying seeds or trees, fencing, tools and equipment used for planting or harvesting, and more.

“Urban agriculture plays a role in the availability of fresh, local produce in urban areas of Missouri,” said Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) Executive Director Jill Wood. “This program may be used by both new and existing producers focused on providing food to the public.”

If you donate money to an urban farm, you can also qualify for a tax credit. You can find program information and applications here. For more information, contact the MASBDA team by phone at (573) 751-2129 or by email at masbda@mda.mo.gov.

