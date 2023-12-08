Next weather system starts to arrive today

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures this morning are well above normal for this time of year as we are in the 40s and 50s. Light jackets may still be needed, but there is no need to bundle up. Moisture will be drawn northward into the region today with our continued south/southwesterly winds. Therefore, peeks of early morning sunshine will quickly be disrupted by increasing clouds. The increase in clouds means we will not be able to get as warm as yesterday. Nonetheless, due to the warmer start to the day and continued south/southwesterly winds, highs will still be well above normal. Highs should be able to hit 60° for most, while some will be able to make it into the low 60s. Besides the warm December temperatures, the primary focus of the forecast is on the approaching cold front. We will remain dry through the daylight hours. However, by this evening just a few spotty showers will arrive from the southwest. After a little time, the coverage area of those hit or miss showers will increase a little to scattered showers. Then gradually, those showers will blossom a little more into numerous showers. With a little fuel in the atmosphere, we are looking for some areas to get some downpours and possibly even a rumble of thunder. The system and rain showers will clear the entire Tri-State area by very early tomorrow morning. That means tomorrow will be a dry day. Rainfall totals for most should sit around 0.25″ - 0.30″. If you get under one of those heavier pockets of rain though, your rainfall total could be slightly higher.

I am expected some nice sunshine tomorrow, with a bit more clouds arriving a little later in the evening. We will have a midnight high tomorrow in the upper 40s. Then, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s for the rest of the day. By later tomorrow night, we will be much colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will be cooler as well, with highs only in the upper 30s. It also looks to be a little breezy that day.

