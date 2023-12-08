North Shelby dazzles in front of Local Legend; QND picks up win against SHG

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy Notre Dame welcomed in Sacred Heart Griffin tonight. This game featured a lot of three-pointers from QND. Tristan Pieper led the way with 17 points, and right behind her was Sage Stratton who had 15. Quincy Notre Dame would win this one 43-31.

North Shelby competed in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou. North Shelby alum and Basketball Hall of Famer, Norm Stewart, was in attendance for both Raider games. The girls team won their matchup vs Tuscumbia 55-47, while the boys lost the buzzer to Higbee 65-63

