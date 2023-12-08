Pittsfield High Schools students honors Pearl Harbor day

PITTSFIELD (WGEM) - Pittsfield High School students honored the American lives lost at Pearl Harbor with a city-wide bell-ringing event on Thursday.

The tradition began 20 years ago. It involves bell ringing at four churches around downtown Pittsfield at 11:48 a.m., which is the exact time Pearl Harbor was attacked.

FFA students from the high school have participated and helped ring the bells in recent years. Students say participating in this event gives them a better understanding of our country’s history.

“It’s pretty moving for me, honestly, just to hear them all, and it just kind of gives you a tingling feeling and remembering all the things our country’s been through and the stuff that happens and the people that have their lives for us,” said high school senior Hyle Bradshaw.

25 students participated and each received a community service award.

