Pittsfield High Schools students honors Pearl Harbor day

Local high school students rang the bells
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD (WGEM) - Pittsfield High School students honored the American lives lost at Pearl Harbor with a city-wide bell-ringing event on Thursday.

The tradition began 20 years ago. It involves bell ringing at four churches around downtown Pittsfield at 11:48 a.m., which is the exact time Pearl Harbor was attacked.

FFA students from the high school have participated and helped ring the bells in recent years. Students say participating in this event gives them a better understanding of our country’s history.

“It’s pretty moving for me, honestly, just to hear them all, and it just kind of gives you a tingling feeling and remembering all the things our country’s been through and the stuff that happens and the people that have their lives for us,” said high school senior Hyle Bradshaw.

25 students participated and each received a community service award.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
Thursday morning house fire.
3 alarm fire at abandoned Quincy house
Quincy native Hunter Hildebrand paying it forward by collecting Ronald McDonald House donations.
Quincy native gives back to Ronald McDonald House
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver
The benches and scorer's table in Quincy University's Pepsi Arena have been flipped from the...
Reconfigured QU Pepsi Arena also gets a fresh upgrade

Latest News

Dustin M. Baird
Police: Hannibal homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to stab someone
Senator Jil Tracy holds Politics and Pancakes
Senator Jil Tracy hosts Politics and Pancakes
Senator Jil Tracy holds Politics and Pancakes
Senator Jil Tracy holds Politics and Pancakes
Jeremy Jamal Coleman
Police: Quincy stabbing suspect surrenders