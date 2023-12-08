Police: 2 injured after Quincy stabbing, suspect on the run

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two individuals were transported to Blessing Hospital following a Thursday morning stabbing, and Deputy Chief Mike Tyler said the suspect is still on the run.

According to police, around 10:50 a.m., they responded to the 600 block of Van Buren for a disturbance. Police found two victims on the roof, both suffering from stab wounds.

Officers applied medical aid to control the bleeding until the Quincy Fire Department and Adams County EMS arrived. The victims were transported to Blessing Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

According to Tyler, an arrest warrant for attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery for Jeremy Jamal Coleman, 29, was issued after the investigation was finished at the crime scene.

Police said Coleman should be considered armed and dangerous. They also said that information indicated this was domestic-related and there is no reason to believe that the community at large is in danger.

If anyone has any further information or sees Coleman, call 911 or the Quincy Polie Department at 217-228-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent in through Quincy Regional CrimeStoppers.

