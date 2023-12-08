Police: Hannibal homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to stab someone

Dustin M. Baird
Dustin M. Baird(Hannibal Police Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A homeless man in Hannibal was charged on Thursday with second degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Police said they responded at 9:42 p.m. to the 200 block of N Griffith Street to a person who was trespassing and damaging property.

According to police, a witness and victim said 36-year-old Dustin M. Baird allegedly had a knife and lunged towards them attempting to stab them.

Police said Baird was taken into custody without incident and his bond was set at $25,000. He is lodged in the Marion County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP unveils proposed changes to assault weapons ban rules
Thursday morning house fire.
3 alarm fire at abandoned Quincy house
Quincy native Hunter Hildebrand paying it forward by collecting Ronald McDonald House donations.
Quincy native gives back to Ronald McDonald House
Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston, who were both...
Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver
The benches and scorer's table in Quincy University's Pepsi Arena have been flipped from the...
Reconfigured QU Pepsi Arena also gets a fresh upgrade

Latest News

Senator Jil Tracy holds Politics and Pancakes
Senator Jil Tracy hosts Politics and Pancakes
Senator Jil Tracy holds Politics and Pancakes
Senator Jil Tracy holds Politics and Pancakes
Pittsfield bell ringing
Pittsfield High Schools students honors Pearl Harbor day
Jeremy Jamal Coleman
Police: Quincy stabbing suspect surrenders