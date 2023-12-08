Police: Hannibal homeless man arrested after allegedly attempting to stab someone

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A homeless man in Hannibal was charged on Thursday with second degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

Police said they responded at 9:42 p.m. to the 200 block of N Griffith Street to a person who was trespassing and damaging property.

According to police, a witness and victim said 36-year-old Dustin M. Baird allegedly had a knife and lunged towards them attempting to stab them.

Police said Baird was taken into custody without incident and his bond was set at $25,000. He is lodged in the Marion County Jail.

